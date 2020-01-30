Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde calls Rashami Desai fake

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. Be it the present contestants or the ex contestants, they never fail to make headlines. Currently, Shilpa Shinde is in news.

Well, speaking about Bigg Boss 13 contestants, the fights between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who worked together on the show Dil Se Dil Tak haeve, made immense noise. They have been at loggerheads since quite some time, but now as the show is heading towards its finale, we see the duo exchanging good words. This has made people question the reality of their equation.

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Shilpa Shinde, who is Bigg Boss 11 winner, said, "Undoubtedly, Rashami Desai has a huge fan following. But let me tell you, whatever Sidharth Shukla is doing inside, he is his real self. Sidharth had called me before going inside the house and I had told him ‘please be real as camera knows everything. The fans who genuinely love you will support you for your shortcomings too. You do things from your heart and don't play mind games’. On the other hand, Rashami is faking it. I’m saying this because I met people who know Rashami personally and they say that she is not like this. She is somewhere controlling herself. In real life, she is very loud and outgoing, but in the show, she is trying to be calm and soft spoken.”

Shilpa added, "One can't pretend for a long time. Whatever you are, the audience will eventually come to know. So one should be honest with their fans kyunki aap chahe kitne bhi bure ho jo aapko pasand karte hain vo aapko pasand karenge.”

