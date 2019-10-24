News

Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde rejects the show due to Vikas Gupta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 10:35 PM

MUMBAI: The drama in Season 13 of Bigg Boss is in full swing. With the show nearing its midseason finale, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well and save themselves from getting evicted from the house. The show has already seen eliminations, and now it’s time for wild card entries.

According to the recent media reports, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta may also return to the show as a one day guest or to host a task. The reports further suggested that the makers want Vikas to open up about not just Paras-Shehnaaz-Mahira and Sidharth Shukla-Rashami but other contestants as well. The MTV Ace of Space 2 host has also been asked to raise the level of drama inside the house.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has also been approached to be a part of the Weekend ka Vaar, but due to the possibility of Vikas Gupta’s presence in the show she has reportedly declined the offer.

