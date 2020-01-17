Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde shows her support for Asim

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is one of the strongest contenders of the Bigg Boss trophy. The actor has a huge fan following outside the house. Right from locking horns with Sidharth Shukla to falling in love with Himanshi Khurana, Asim has been making headlines.

During a recent interview, when BB11 winner Shilpa Shinde was asked what she thinks of Asim’s game plan, she said, 'Asim bohut aacha khel raha hai. Jo known faces hai wahan pe jaise Sidharth Shukla aur Rashami ne colors ka show kiya, baako jo bhi artist hain usme se Asim ko jaane nahi the. Lekin jis hisaab se woh kehl rahe hain who hisaab se Asim is the best.'

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Hinting at Sidharth Shukla, Shilpa said, 'Agar channel ka support hai, toh woh insaan kuch bhi karta hai, toh woh sahi hai.'

Have a look.

#ShilpaShinde : #Asim Is The BEST



Also She Talks About Channels Favourism Towards #SidharthShukla



Respectful Winner Supporting Respectful Contestant! Forget All These PR Pindu Singh & Sambhavna Seth



RT & Like To Share With Others#BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/kWHho0e9yj — Anika (@TheeAnika) January 16, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE