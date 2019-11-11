Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde URGES audience to NOT call Salman Khan biased; supports Siddharth and Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more interesting and entertaining by each passing day.



The house is divided into two groups lead by Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra.



In a recent task, contestant Mahira Sharma got hurt because of Siddharth Shukla. The later got punishment and has been nominated for two consecutive weeks.



In weekend ka vaar, host of the show pointed out at Siddharth's aggression and asked him to keep his anger in check.



Salman lashed out at Mahira for targetting Siddharth everytime and going near him even after being well aware of his anger issues.



The social media was ablaze because of the incident. While a lot of people felt Salman was right, a section of viewers felt that Salman was being biased towards Siddharth and only wronged Mahira.



Shilpa Shinde who was the winner of Bigg Boss 10 took to Instagram and urged the viewers to not call Salman a biased host as he knows who is the genuine player in the show.



Shilpa also extended her support to Siddharth Shukla. She said, "Siddharth is a family friend. He is very genuine and a great friend to have". She expressed her opinion on Siddharth and Asim being real and genuine.



She also mocked Paras and Mahira saying that they intentionally pick fights and then cry for being hurt.



