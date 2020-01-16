News

Bigg Boss 13: Should Madhurima and Vishal simply be evicted?

MUMBAI: Even though the Bigg Boss house is full of aggression and fights, we recently saw the ugliest fight between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.

After the chappal fight, the former couple had reunited and were seen getting close
But not for long, because yet again, they have fought. It all started when Madhurima called Vishal ‘behenji’, and in return, 

he threw water on her. An enraged Madhurima repeatedly hit him hard with a frying pan.
Next thing, Bigg Boss issued a warning to the two and pronounced a punishment to Madhurima for her act of violence. While the other inmates will get an opportunity to meet their family members in the house this week, Madhurima will be barred from meeting her mother, Vijaya Pant Tuli, who was supposed to enter the house.

Moreover, both of them have been sent to jail by Bigg Boss. Do you think it is high time that strict action is taken against them and they are both evicted?
Credits: SpotboyE

