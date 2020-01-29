Bigg Boss 13 : Sidarth defeats Shehnaaz in becoming the captain of the house

MUMBAI: January is about to get over and Bigg Boss 13 is entering its final phase. This season has been full of drama, emotions and uncontrollable fights and its popularity aptly reflects on the TRP numbers and now the makers have brought in a new twist where they have invited the family members and friends of the contestant to play along with them in the show. Yes, in the first time of Bigg Boss history, it so happened that family members get to stay in the house.

As well saw on the show that the family and friends of the contestants as soon as they enter the house, they have to give a name to who will become the next captain of the house, to which maximum go to Shehnaaz and Siddarth and Sid will be the winner and will become the captain of the house.

Sidharth will defeat Shehnaaz to become the last and finale captain of the season. Becoming the captain of this house at this crucial stage will bring in a lot of advantages and powers for the contestant.

Well, Sidharth has become the captain for the second time this season. Previously, all the housemates in the majority voted for Sidharth to be the captain. Let, see what happens this time and what twists and turns will Siddarth bring to the show after becoming the new captain of the house.