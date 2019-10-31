Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Dey speaks about his love story with Shefali Bagga

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The show is in its fifth week and the drama in the house is in full swing.



In addition to the fights and controversies, it’s the blossoming love stories inside the house that makes Bigg Boss the talk of the town. Speaking about the ongoing season, while the show has majorly been in the house for all the controversies inside it, one just can’t miss the blossoming romance between Shefali Bagga and the recently-eliminated Siddharth Dey.



In an interview with Indian Express, Siddharth Dey spilt the beans on his love story with Shefali. He said, “It was a very organic connection that we formed on the stage, even before entering the house. We realised we were kind of made for each other in that mad show. Although we are very different individuals we really bonded well and built a bridge to know each other.”



He added, “We did not giggle around, got in the pool or under the blanket. We knew our families were watching and I am proud I could find such a strong connection.”