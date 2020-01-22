Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla chooses Arti Singh over Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always updated you about the latest whereabouts of Bigg Boss 13. The show is getting interesting day-by-day as we get to see lots of drama in the house. While we have seen Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla's love brewing in the house, there are lots of things happening between the two which have made them fight several times.

And now, in the latest video doing the rounds of the social media, we can see how during the nomination task Sid completely changed the game. The Dil Se Dil Tak star chose Arti Singh and not Shehnaaz. He saves Arti and not Shehnaaz from the nomination. Yes, you heard it right!

While the viewers will be shocked to see Sid taking this decision, Shehnaaz was completely taken aback for the same. She blamed Arti for it. However, Arti cleared that it was completely Sid's decision and she is not coming between them.

But Shehnaaz, on the other hand, is so upset with Sid and tells that she hates him. Arti and Shehnaaz have a major showdown. While the housemates are watching all the drama, everyone is saying that Shehnaaz is nothing with Sid.

Take a look at the video:

We wonder what made Sid take this decision. Did he betray Shehnaaz and wants to end things with her? Did Siddharth do the right thing? Tell us in the comments.