Bigg Boss 13: Siddhartha Dey called Dalljiet Kaur 'Daayan' and 'Naagin'?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Siddhartha Dey, who is seen in the show, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He has been making headlines for his disappointing behaviour towards women. According to the reports, he has already misbehaved with Ameesha Patel and Arti Singh. And now, latest reports suggest that he has also misbehaved with Dalljiet Kaur.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Siddhartha lashed out at Dalljiet too- and Colors didn't show the filthy comment he made on the Nach Baliye 4 winner. The story goes that Dalljiet somehow exposed Siddhartha's false-talk that he keeps doing on the lines of 'mujhe toh bahar jana hai'. Realising that his lie was not going to make sense in front of his inmates anymore, Siddhartha once again lost it and called Dalljiet names like 'Daayan' and 'Naagin'. Naturally, Daljjiet was offended but she too like Ameesha, maintained her dignity and didn't want to stoop low. And, Colors edited this one too.

When the portal contacted, Dalljiet confirmed and said, "I think Siddhartha Dey needs to watch his tongue especially with women. He has exceeded his limit from Day 1. Hope he doesn't do anything lower than this now. He says 'sorry' and forgets instantly."