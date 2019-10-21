News

Bigg Boss 13: Siddhartha Dey once ran away from the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019 02:47 PM

MUMBAI: Siddhartha Dey is known for writing scripts of many big shows, films and stage shows. He is currently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. 

The 35-year-old scriptwriter is familiar with the whole idea of how Bigg Boss works. And it's because he has been a part of Bigg Boss 1. Siddhartha wasn't a contestant on the show but wrote the first two episodes of season 1. 

Revealing this interesting fact indianexpress.com,  Siddhartha Dey, before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, said, "Not many know that I wrote the first two episodes of Bigg Boss 1. I was part of the writing team in 2006 but ran away seeing the magnificence of fights the housemates indulged in. Life has come as a full circle as now I am a contestant of the show." 

He added, "I am the first writer to be on Bigg Boss. And I feel privileged to be representing the community. They work so hard and yet are never given credit. If it wasn’t for writers, there would hardly be any content. Even celebs speak lines written by us every time. Actors won’t work if there is no writer."

