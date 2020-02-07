News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth accepts using Sana and Arti in the game?

07 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: With Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz being members of Elite Club, they will definitely feature in the top five, leaving only two spots and four contestants.

In today's promo, we saw Sidharth helping Paras Chhabra win immunity. This means he is safe this week and is surely making it to the next week. Sidharth's move has shocked many though because the actor shares a strong equation with Shehnaaz Gill and is a very good friend of Arti Singh but did not save them.

Instead, he picked Paras to repay a favour. In one of the tasks, Paras had saved Sidharth. This irked Shehnaaz and Arti.

Have a look at the video of Arti and Shehnaaz fighting with Sidharth.

