Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth and Shehnaaz's cute banter will make you smile

MUMBAI: One of the most loved friendships in the house is that of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Shehnaaz gets Sidharth to compliment her in her own unique way.

While Sidharth is resting between his work out, Shehnaaz dares him to close his eyes and picks up his footwear off his foot and runs away. When Sidharth pleads her to give it back, she asks him to compliment her. Sidharth tries to shorten the adventure by replying in a monotone, 'Tu bohot pyaari baate karti hai, tu poore time entertain karti hai, bohot maza aata hai tere saath baat karne me, mai jo tere saath waqt guzaar raha hu – bohot acha lag raha hai'.

Shehnaaz complains and says, 'Yeh nahi tareef hoti!' Sidharth continues in a monotone, 'Tere baal pe yeh naye colour bohot ache lag rahe hai. Tere baal bohot Katrina type lag rahe hai, yeh look teri ekdum Katrina jaisi hai.' As Sidharth starts getting agitated, Shehnaaz points at her face and asks him to compliment all her facial features and giggles every few minutes.

Shehnaaz teases him some more and then asks him to kiss her on her forehead, which he sweetly does.

Credits: India Forums