Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth CRITICIZES Rashami; says ‘Rashami ke relationships toh har mahine badalte hai’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, currently season 13 of the show is on air. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just a few days away from the finale.

Two of the contestants who are currently making headlines are Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The two, who worked together in the soap Dil Se Dil Tak, were reportedly lovers. In the Bigg Boss 13 house, however, their equations have time and again changed, making the viewers confused. Well, a glimpse from the latest episode sees Shukla being questioned about what went wrong with Rashami on their show’s set.

Sidharth revealed that he used to like Rashami a lot; however, their relationship changed after an article against him was shared online. Sidharth said that he was labeled problematic, while Rashami was the one. “Mujhe Rashami bahut zyada achi lagti thi par kya hogaya tha sir ki hamare show mein ek article aaya paper pe jisme main kitna problematic hoon set pe woh likhke aaya tha aur woh problem Rashami Desai ki thi jo inhone ki thi. Log bhi bol rahe the ki yeh sab toh yeh karti hai aapke naam pe kaise aagaya toh tabse mera inka saath yeh sab chalu hogaya,” he said.

When asked about his current relationship status with Rashami, he said, “Rashami ke relationships toh har mahine badalte hai.”

Take a look at the clip below:

Further, Shehnaaz Gill is asked if SidNaaz is for real or her game plan, to which, she thanks Sidharth for bearing her for six months and that she will be able to decide their status only after they leave the house.

What do you think about the same?