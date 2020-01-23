Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth mocks Shehnaaz for playing the victim card

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are currently seen in Bigg Boss 13, never fail to make headlines. Staring from their cute bonding to their fights, everything has grabbed eyeballs.

They are touted to be one of the cutest jodi's of the season. However, lately things don't seem to be going good between the two. In fact the duo isn't even on talking terms with each others. In one of the previous episodes, Sidharth was seen telling Shehnaaz that she cannot be loyal to anyone as she was never loyal to her own parents. This strong statement by him left Shehnaaz in tears and she couldn't understand why did he put that forward.

In last night's episode, Shehnaaz is seen getting restless and again roams behind Sidharth asking him answers for whatever he said. He pays no heed to her. Later, Sidharth notices Shehnaaz talking to Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh about their issues. This doesn't go down well with him and he comes and taunts Shehnaaz indirectly. He is seen telling Shefali Jairwala that now Shehnaaz is telling them her sob stories and trying to gain their sympathy. Upon hearing all this, Shehnaz comes forward and tires to clarify saying she was just telling them why she was upset as they asked her first.

However, Shehnaaz's clarifications aren't really paid heed to and Sidharth starts mocking Shehnaaz for playing the victim card. He mimics her and shows how she will try to gain sympathy and concern from the others. He also goes on to say that she would be now feeling that he character is being judged and will cash on that. Shehnaz witnesses all of Sidharth's drama and an answer for the statement he made previously. However, Sidharth seems to have no interest in giving her any reason for it.

