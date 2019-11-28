News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth, Rashami’s ROMANCE impresses Ankita Lokhande, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mahhi Vij

28 Nov 2019 01:46 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are two popular actors in television world. The two are currently seen in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13. They are currently making headlines for their equation.  

They have been at loggerheads since Day 1. They have been co-actors on the show Dil Se Dil Tak and having been having differences with each other since then. While Rashami and Sidharth played the on-screen couple for their daily soap, in a recent episode, the contestants get together for a sizzling hot performance and steal the show. As the contestants charmed audiences with their romance on Bigg Boss 13, Ankita Lokhande, Yuvika Chaudhary and Mahhi Vij are in love with it.

Ankita, Yuvika and Mahhi took to their Instagram stories to express how they felt about the performance. While the actresses took to their social media to send their love to the on-screen couple, Ankita Lokande was mesmerized with Rashami Desai and captioned her posts calling Rashami a ‘cutie’ and sending out her love to her.

Take a look below: 

ankita1

ankita2

yuvika

mahivij

