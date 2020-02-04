Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth’s diplomatic reply disappoints Shehnaaz; Asim says he doesn’t have a GF

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality show is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The show has kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The housemates recently faced the most crucial part of the show, which is the press conference segment. This part sees the housemates getting bombarded with some of the bluntest questions. Be it Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s complicated love story, Asim Riaz’s denial of his past relationship or Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s actual equation; these have been among some of most talked-about matters of Bigg Boss 13.

A glimpse of the press conference segment is doing the rounds of social media. The clip begins with a reporter asking Rashami about her final relationship status, to which she says, “Very much clear, nahi lagta bhavishya mein hum saath honge. No if, no but, I am done.” Further, Sidharth is asked about his thoughts about mingling with Rashami, to which he says, “Right now, we are just co-existing, agar who kuch alag karengi toh kuch alag hoga.”

Then Asim Riaz is being asked about his girlfriend. A confident Asim says, “Kaun hai yeh? Girlfriend nahi hai meri, kisi bhi relationship mein nahi tha main. Just because main famous hoon, koi tweet abhi ek ne kiya hai mujhe lag raha hai 2-4 bhi ur kar sakte hai.” This leaves Sidharth in splits. Further, a journalist asks Sidharth if he is maintaining distance from Shehnaaz because Salman had warned him of being careful of Shehnaaz because she is falling for him. Sidharth gives a diplomatic reply and Shehnaaz expresses her disappointment and walks out of the press conference.

