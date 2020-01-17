Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth’s mom compliments Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, is presently one of the most popular reality shows. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The competition has increased as the show is heading towards its finale. The makers are introducing interesting tasks for the contestants. Amidst this, the show is focusing on family special week.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw family members of the gharwale enter the house. From Mahira Sharma’s mother, Arti Singh’s brother, Asim’s brother to Shehnaaz’s father, all the family members entered the house and advised their son/daughter about the show, and in today’s episode, we will see Sidharth Shukla’s mother enter the house. In today’s episode, we will see Sidharth introducing his mother to the gharwale and while he says that Shehnaz takes care of his entertainment in the house, Sidharth's mother says that she takes care of the entire nation's entertainment.

Thereafter, Mahira Sharma calls his mother sweet and Sid’s mother compliments Mahira by saying that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Then, Sidharth takes his mother to Asim Riaz and jokes that he keeps a check on his aggression and for Rashami, Sid says that she takes care of his patience in the house.

