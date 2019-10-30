Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth says Shefali tries to get into other's fight and shouts without a reason

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.



The show which witnessed the aggressive side of a few contestants last week when they got into ugly fights is now gearing up for the finale week. The first finale is scheduled next week and Bigg Boss throws a new twist before the housemates as he announces the nominations for jail. Post enjoying exciting tasks and light moments as the contestants were closing in on the night, Bigg Boss tells them to come up with two names unanimously who they think don’t deserve to go to the next level post next week’s finale.



The channel took to social media and released a new promo where the housemates can be seen getting into arguments during the nomination process. While Paras and Mahira decide to take Asim-Sidharth Shukla's and Arti's name respectively, Sidharth Shukla and his team decide to take Devoleena, Paras, Shefali's name. As the process starts Sidharth says that Devoleena misused a very powerful movement #MeToo by dragging it into a task unnecessarily. He also adds that this shows her mentality and that's why it is important to send her inside the jail. He then takes Shefali's name saying she tries to get into other's fight and shouts without a reason. Devoleena and Rashami also take Sidharth's name they give his aggressive and violent side as his reason. During the conversation, he once again gets rude with Mahira Sharma. Bigg Boss asks Rashami to announce the final names.