Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth says that Shehnaaz does not even listen to her parents

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship is getting more and more complicated with each passing day.

Host Salman Khan even said that she is acting like a 2-year-old kid and ill-mannerisms are all not allowed in the house. After Salman bashing her, she broke down into tears in the house and then stormed out and started crying near the gate. However, she then apologized to Salman for her behaviour and made up with Mahira Sharma too by hugging it out. But in the previous episode, Sana’s behaviour towards Sid was a bit paranoid.

In the episode, Sana even clearly mentioned that she doesn’t want to win the show but to win Sidharth and if doesn’t love her back then she hurt herself. After relationship drama between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, the latter revealed an insight into Sana’s behaviour in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Sana says that they shouldn’t talk to anyone as she keeps getting hurt and how her family is hurt, Sidharth also was seen saying how she told him earlier that she does what she wants to do without caring about what her family thinks about her.

What is your take on their relationship?

