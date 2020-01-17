Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Shehnaaz and Madhurima-Vishal give a big boost to the TRPs

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

However, even after having lots of well-known names, the show initially was not performing well on the rating chart. Then after 10 weeks, the show started registering an upward trend in terms of a rise in its impressions and of course, the fact that it finally started making its presence felt in the Top 10 list of TV shows.

As we enter the New Year, we can rightly say that Bigg Boss has indeed been on a high. The impressions started witnessing a hike from Week 11, but Week 15 registered the highest so far, i.e. 6639. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, some key contestants who have contributed in a good or bad way include Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh.

Credits: SpotboyE.com