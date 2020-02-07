Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla all set to follow Bigg Boss' footsteps and how

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor has been playing very well since the start and has come a long way.

The actor has been constantly in the news for his nasty fights and alleged love relationship with Shehnaaz Gill.

Sid is known for high temperament and has given instant reactions to many situations which have landed him in major trouble. Well, it seems Sid has tried his best now to avoid any fights and is concentrating on the game.

We have always seen the housemates participating in all the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss very actively. The same is set to happen as Sid will be now following Bigg Boss' footsteps.

We hear that Sidharth will be entertaining everyone with Bigg Boss ki Awaz. Yes, you heard it right!

We all have been a huge fan of Bigg Boss' voice which has a very strong effect on the show. It will be interesting to see if Sid will be able to do justice to it or not.

