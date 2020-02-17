Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are friends again!

MUMBAI: The 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss concluded last night with Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner and Asim as the first runner-up.

The actors were at loggerheads for most of the season and even threatened each other. However, it looks like they have ironed out their differences after coming out of the house. In a conversation with the TimesofIndia.com, both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz opened up about their equation and stated that all is good between them.

Sidharth said, 'I met Asim after coming out of the house and he cleared everything with me. We shook hands, and it’s all good.'

Asim said, 'My friendship with Sidharth is fine now. We were discussing in the last week what all we have done and said to each other. We discussed how much we reacted, but we both felt that the situations were such that we behaved in such a way. We reacted how two boys would react. In fact, we were laughing as we kept telling each other bahar mil bahar aa and we came out the show together. There's a lot of positive vibes from both sides from him and me. Everything is fine between us and we have ended on a positive note. Yes, I will definitely meet him, and I wish him all the best for his career.'

