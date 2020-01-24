Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s ugly fight

MUMBAI: One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. The upcoming episode is high on drama as a lot has happened between the contestants. The preview for tonight’s episode starts with Bigg Boss scolding Vishal Aditya Singh for cheating and misusing his power, and says that any chance of further immunity has been taken away. Vishal shrugs it off and says ‘farak nahi padta.’ Bigg Boss further asks housemates to nominate two people who were most responsible for getting the task cancelled. It is then that Asim Riaz points at Sidharth Shukla, explaining his reason, when Sidharth takes offence and the two get into a fight. Asim Riaz removes one of his shoes and tells Sidharth, ‘chaat le isko’. Sidharth asks Asim if that is the way to talk, and Asim stars yelling at him.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz both raise their voice. Sidharth warns Asim, “mere jaise band eke kabhi muh bhi mat lagna,” and Asim then referred to him as gutter, to which Sidharth retorts back. Asim then tells Sidharth that until the time he was with him, Sidharth was fine. The moment he says this, Sidharth Shukla, along with Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma burst out laughing, further infuriating Asim.

It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: SpotboyE.com