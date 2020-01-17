Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fans trend #SidRa

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

As the show is heading towards finale, the competition is getting tougher. The show is also brining in lots of surprises. One of the biggest reasons for all the attention that the show gets is because of the changing equations in the house and well, here's yet another as Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fans are back to trending #SidRa after the 'cup of tea' saga that happened in the last episode.

And while it sure comes across as a surprise to all of us, and after all the fights that have been happening inside the house, this sure seems to be a moment to remember since it does not happen very often. More often than not, the only reason they are in the news if for the fights that they indulge in, including the time they threw tea at each other instead of offering it.

Take a look at some of the tweets right here:

Infact,thank you for these amazing #SidRa edits — SidRa (@SidRaDeewani) January 16, 2020

Ye phase accha jaa raha hai



Phase toh kuch dino se SidRa chal raha hai #SidRa — SidRa (@SidRaDeewani) January 16, 2020