Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s big fight breaks Vikas Gupta’s heart

23 Jan 2020 11:33 AM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens. 

Among all, two of the contestants who never fail to entertain viewers with their antics are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Earlier, their sweet bonding made headlines, but now, they are in news for their differences. Well, last night’s episode and even the upcoming promo suggest that they have had big differences. 

Mastermind Vikas Gupta who had entered the house for a brief period, is disheartened by the news. Not to forget, he played a crucial role in bringing SidNaaz together inside. While, they were good friends initially, Gupta had a large role in getting them closer. 

Reacting to the duo’s fight, Vikas told SpotboyE.com, “This has broken my heart. I’m extremely disturbed by their fights. I really didn’t expect this.” 

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

