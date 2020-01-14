News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz’s fans battle it out on social media for their heroes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2020 01:44 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

Two of the contestants to constantly make headlines are Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Like many others, their equation has also changed over the course of time. They were friends and always supported each other. However, later, their equation changed and thus, fans have made it a point to express their support for their heroes. 

Speaking about their performance, Asim, who is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 13 house, has been receiving a lot of appreciation from his fans outside. Asim has come a long way in the house by getting in verbal and abusive fights with Sidharth to giving his 100 percent in all the tasks. On the other hand, his strong competitor Sidharth too has become one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss and his fans outside the house make sure to support him no matter what. Asim’s fans are showering all the love on Twitter and hashtag #MorePowerToYourAsim is trending on number 1 on Twitter. And Sidharth’s fans also don’t want him to lag behind in trends as they have already started #PowerOfSid trending

Take a look at the tweets below:

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Twitter, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Tiger Shroff ,Disha Patani & Aayush Sharma at...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days