Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz’s fans battle it out on social media for their heroes

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

Two of the contestants to constantly make headlines are Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Like many others, their equation has also changed over the course of time. They were friends and always supported each other. However, later, their equation changed and thus, fans have made it a point to express their support for their heroes.

Speaking about their performance, Asim, who is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 13 house, has been receiving a lot of appreciation from his fans outside. Asim has come a long way in the house by getting in verbal and abusive fights with Sidharth to giving his 100 percent in all the tasks. On the other hand, his strong competitor Sidharth too has become one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss and his fans outside the house make sure to support him no matter what. Asim’s fans are showering all the love on Twitter and hashtag #MorePowerToYourAsim is trending on number 1 on Twitter. And Sidharth’s fans also don’t want him to lag behind in trends as they have already started #PowerOfSid trending

Take a look at the tweets below:

Ofcourse absolutely

But it's a test not a official trend !! So don't need to put more effort's#PowerOfSid — ABHINAY (@ABHINAY14091475) January 13, 2020

#MorePowerToYouAsim

Hats off to you our lion.

You earn my respect that's matter a lot to me i have never ever support anyone like asim because he is a fighter and i love those who have fighting spirit ...bravo!! @ColorsTV https://t.co/lfMfIRgnzz — Nandan Chaudhary (@Nandanchaudha11) January 13, 2020

Winner tackle every damn situation with situation with confidence, that's our Sid does always



He's the man of his words this man is born to be winner of everything he is part of.



Keep shinning, you have my heart always#PowerofSid — Khabri Ka Teesra Baap (@KhabriKaPapa) January 13, 2020

#PowerOfSid

I absolutely salute this brilliant man who has shown such immense patience in that house where people have bullied him on his age, put wrong character assasination on him. pic.twitter.com/I3CcXV8a6N — jitendra Nath Kashyap (@jnkpjjitu) January 13, 2020

guys this was a drill test as said by vindu sir .

so basically we are proving that we can make an unplanned trend a big one.

so keep tweeting about #PowerOfSid .

but do not use any drafts saved for mega trend on 18 jan.

faad do ! — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FAN CLUB (@Sidlover21) January 13, 2020