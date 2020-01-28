Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla to AVOID Rashami Desai for Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the best seasons of the controversial reality show so far. The show is doing exceptionally well on the BARC charts which has resulted in the show’s extension.

In the connection week, several people will come in to support their favourite contestants. Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also enter the house as Rashami’s connection.

Devoleena and Sidharth Shukla were seen flirting around while the former was a contestant of the show.

The duo will take the act forward and will flirt with each other. While DEvoleena will be seated next to Rashami, Sidharth will go all out with a shayari saying “Phool hu gulaab ka, chameli ka mat samjh na..Aashik hu aapka, aapki aheli ka mat samajhna”, thereby taking a cute dig at Rashami.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.