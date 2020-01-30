Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla to become captain again?

MUMBAI: The house of Bigg Boss 13 has been functioning without a captain for a few weeks now. Indeed, it was in a mess with contestants not doing their duties. But the house has finally got its new captain. Sidharth Shukla has claimed the throne thanks to his team who worked hard in the task and won. As the outsiders came in, the entire house took part in the task. Vikas Gupta and Devoleena had a fight too while in the task. All said and done, Sidharth is the new captain of the house and that means he is not going to get eliminated this week.

On this, we also stumbled upon a video of Sidharth shared by his team on Twitter. In the video, we see the actor sending out a message to the fans. He states that he has become the captain of the house for the second time and that he once again has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulder. 'Aage dekhte hain, hota hai kya', he states.

Credits: SpotboyE