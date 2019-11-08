Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Arti Singh ‘FAKE’; fans REACTBigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Arti Singh ‘FAKE’; fans REACT

MUMBAI: With its endless gripping drama, the reality show Bigg Boss 13 has kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.



Many celebs have participated in the show, but the one who has been making news throughout is Sidharth Shukla. Be it his violent behaviour or his behaviour towards women especially Rashami Desai, Shukla is being noticed and how, however, not only for good reasons. Rashami and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have entered the house again and this has sure brought some stir in the house politics. Amid this, Sidharth and Arti Singh who were thick throughout were seen getting into an argument.



Sidharth was seen discussing with Shehnaaz that he feels Arti has used him to remain at the top of her game and that she is nothing but fake. Arti, who gets a whip of it, confronts Shukla, to which he gestures her to leave and tells her he doesn’t want to talk to her. Arti gets hurt with his reaction when Sid says that he thinks she is fake and was not her real self till now. While this is going on, Rashami is happy to have beau Arhaan Khan her. Arhaan tries to persuade Rashami to end the cold war between her and Shukla but she refuses. Well, Twitter seems to be divided in this and while many support Sidharth, there are a few who have a soft corner for Singh.



Take a look below:

Shukla fans logic:

Just bcoz Shukla doesn't cry th dusra ka rona unko drama lagta h(Excluding sana)



Shukla ko emotions nhi hain th kisiko nhi hoga kya?? #Aarti ne usko bina puche baat krne ki koshish kya ki usne Aarti ko group se hi nikal dia #BiggBoss13 — Soni (@_Soni_speaks) November 8, 2019

#BiggBoss13 #BB13#SidharthShukla is a deep thinker. He clearly has some game plans



I still believe that Arti issue is Sid's plan to make audience clear that Arti is not a shadow player and not as Bhau statement 'Jahan wazan wahan bhajan'



Sid doesn't want to spoil Arti's game — priyanshi singh (@priyanshi2210) November 8, 2019

#SiddharthShukla Ko

"Janani Hai , Kutta hai, Taali Baja K Dikha, 40 Saal ka Bhudda, Mere Baap Se Bhi Bada , Meri Maa se 4 Saal Chotta Hai ND Gaali toh Chor hi Do "



Ye Sav Sunane K baad Bhi Respect Deserve karte hai Ye Ghar k Log??

Still He Was Smiling #BiggBoss13 — RADHEBHAI (@RADHEBH63624926) November 8, 2019