Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Paras Chhabra Rashami’s ‘naukar’

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra are currently seen in the secret room, where they are keeping a watch on the housemates. In the previous episode, they saw Arhaan Khan making a cheese paratha for Rashami Desai from the cheese stolen from the luxury budget.

While they discuss this, Sid tells Paras that he was acting like Rashami’s naukar in the initial days in the house and also did everything to suck up to her. Paras tries to defend himself by saying that he was being a friend to her. However, after seeing how Arhaan and Rashami have been behaving the house, Paras says he is angry with them too. Sidharth tells Paras that Rashami made him clean plates and even do all the work for her in the initial days in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, the audience is loving this season of the show for the endless twists and unlimited entertainment that it provides.

Credits: Pinkvilla