Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla calls Shehnaaz Gill ‘Sweetheart’

MUMBAI: One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.

Among all, two of the contestants who are grabbing eyeballs for their cute camaraderie are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their cute chemistry is being loved by many and they have an impressive fan following.

Fans even call them SidNaaz. And now, reportedly, there’s more drama in store from the house of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Well, in a recent clip being circulated on the social media platforms, Sidharth can be seen consoling Shehnaaz, who seems to have had an emotional meltdown. She’s telling him that she cannot perform; he goes on to convince her that she can do it. All this transpires in bathroom area, where Shehnaaz had escaped to shed some nervous tears.

On seeing this, Sidharth first calls her sweetheart and then emphatically tells her that he will give her a ‘chamaat’ or a slap if she doesn’t listen. Eventually, he manages to convince his good friend that she is up to the task. Sana kind of gets the message and says, she will take a pee break before joining housemates outside. Funny? That’s how the cute lady is. Next, Sidharth can be seen holding Sana’s face in her hands. Looking into her eyes, he tells her, “tu sexy perform karegi.” Arti Singh who is lurking around joins in and tells Sana, “tu enjoy karegi to sab enjoy karenge.”

