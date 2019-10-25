News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla comes close to hitting Mahira Sharma; fans disappointed

25 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: One show that has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens with endless drama is undoubtedly Bigg Boss 13. The show is heading towards finale and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well and save themselves from evictions. Amidst this, the drama in the house is in full swing.

The latest report revolves around Sidharth Shukla who is among one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. And since his entry, the actor has kept the viewers hooked because of his good looks, humble nature and a very charming personality. However, the most recent episode has brought Sidharth Shukla on the receiving end of criticism and trolls, as he had almost hit co-contestant Mahira Sharma and got into a huge brawl with Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee amid the Snakes and Ladders’ task. While a lot of Bigg Boss 13 fans have bashed the actor, there has also been a section of people that supported him. 

Take a look at the tweets below:

