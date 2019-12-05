News

'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth Shukla down with typhoid

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Shukla, who has been wooing the audience with his strong game in the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss", is not well. He has been diagnosed with typhoid.

According to a source, Sidharth is on proper medication and has been instructed by the doctors to take proper rest.

"He is under proper supervision. The makers are taking proper care of his food and other facilities," the source added.

After getting to know about Sidharth's ill health, fans took to social media and wished for his speedy recovery.

"Hat's Off to Sid. He is suffering from Typhoid still he is playing with the same energy and positivity," a user tweeted.

"Sidharth is down with typhoid from past few days but still fighting alone. He is the strongest contestant on the show," another social media user tweeted.

Source: IANS

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya

past seven days