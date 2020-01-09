Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with madhurima tuli inside the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing and the episodes are getting interesting with each passing day.

Among all, one contestant who never fails to make headlines is Sidharth Shukla. His cute camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill won the hearts of fans. And now, he is making headlines for his bonding with Madhrima Tuli.

Well, after Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla seems to be in awe of Madhurima Tuli. Sidharth is usually seen as the angry young man inside the Bigg Boss house but seldom do we see his flirtatious side. In the past, Sidharth was seen whispering sweet nothings in Devoleena's ears. He was also found hitting off well with Shefali Bagga and most recently, his cute banter and growing closeness with Shehnaaz Gill became the talk of Bigg Boss 13. In a new promo that surfaced on the internet, the actor is found flirting with Madhurima Tuli now.

Take a look below: