Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Shefali Bagga

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and the drama is in full swing.

One of the contestants who never fail to make headlines is Sidharth Shukla. He has been winning hearts for entertaining the audiences. Since his return, Sidharth is managing to get along well with everyone and pull off a happy mood in the house. After returning from the hospital post health recovery, Sidharth Shukla was recently spotted flirting with Shefali Bagga in the house. In a video shared on social media, Sidharth is seen calling out to Shefali as he spots her walking around alone in the house and their fun camaraderie is unmissable.

