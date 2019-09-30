Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gives final message to fans before making grand entry!

MUMBAI: TV’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has made a grand entry on television on 29 September 2019. Interestingly, there will be only celebrities this time locked inside the house for 100 days.



Speculations were that many TV stars will make it to the 13th season of the reality show. Among the many names popped one was also of multi-talented actor, Sidharth Shukla. FYI, the star is a well-known face from the Television world and already has a huge fan following.



Also, Sidharth, who made his debut on Instagram, yesterday, has shared a message for fans. Sharing a new video on the social media platform, Shukla quashed all the rumours and finally uttered how excited he is to be part of the show. In the clip, he also mentioned how his fans are divided on his decision to enter the ghar .



Check video below

Bigg Boss 13 will be entirely shot at Filmcity, Goregaon unlike its Lonavala outing every year.

Reports say that BB13 will have a twist this year.

One web portal quoted their source as saying, "Bigg Boss 13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020."

