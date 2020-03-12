News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla On His Bond With Rashami Desai And Asim Riaz, ‘It Is Much Cooler Now’

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 saw a lot of fights, love, and drama. Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner, and we had seen him often getting into a verbal brat with every contestant, especially Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

After being at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth feels that his bond with Asim and Rashami is much cooler now.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the actor said, 'When I sit back and think sometimes, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope. Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same equation that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now, everything is fine between us, and whenever we meet, I am sure we will have fun.'

