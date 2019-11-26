Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla miffed with Rashami Desai again!

MUMBAI: Yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw a lot of love. It was a joy to see Rashami and Sid’s sizzling chemistry as well as Vishal and Mahira’s fiery performance.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were finally starting to be civil to each other, after weeks of never-ending fights. It was starting to get peaceful inside the house and fans were waiting to see Rashami and Sidharth’s camaraderie. But looks like that isn’t happening anytime soon as Sidharth is once again upset with Rashami.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 shows Sidharth having his meal and asks Rashami if she added last night’s methi in the paratha and that it is burnt. Rashami replies that she didn’t, and that it isn’t burnt and offers her clarification. However, it seems like Sidharth is unconvinced and is seen saying that Rashami is lying. He is then seen complaining about the burnt food to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, who agree that Rashami has mixed last night’s aloo methi in the paratha. Sidharth then complains to Asim Riaz and looks like this is the end of their newly forged friendship.

Well, we are sure disappointed with this turn of situations. Patch up already, Rashami and Sid. Meanwhile, fans of Shehnaaz have been deamnding that she be sent on a date with Sid, as they enjoy their cute camaraderie. Which couple do you like the most in the house?

