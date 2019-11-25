News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla nominates Shefali Jariwala

25 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: The weekend ended on a high note in the Bigg Boss house as no one was evicted. However, the housemate were a little taken aback by the surprise mid-week eviction of Khesari.

In the upcoming nomination task, housemates have to stab the other contestant with a 'khanjar' who they do not want to see in the house. There is a dummy scarecrow placed right in front of each contestant, and the housemates have to stab the scarecrow of that person to nominate them by giving a valid reason.

In the video, Sidharth Shukla is seen stabbing Shefali Jariwala. The reason he has stated is that she is a compulsive liar and he has observed that all the time. Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh nominate Hindustani Bhau, Paras Chhabra also stabs Shefali and Asim Riaz vents it out on Paras.

Well, how will the equation between once friends Sidharth and Shefali change after the task? Who do you think should be evicted next? Tell us in the comments below.

