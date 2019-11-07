Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is not happy with Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s return

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and Season 13 is currently on air.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. In fact, the show has been trending on the web ever since its announcement. The makers of Bigg Boss too are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting. After television's two popular faces Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who were touted as possible winners of the latest season, exit the show, Sidharth Shukla, in tonight's episode, has been punished for his violent behaviour with Mahira Sharma during the captaincy task

Now in the upcoming episode, we will see that Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla's argument continues. Also, to everyone's surprise, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee enter the house. While the housemates are happy to see them, there are some who are unhappy and one of them is Sidharth Shukla.