Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Keshari Lal Yadav to get nominated this week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show. Recently, the show witnessed the entry of some wild card contestants. After their entry, the drama has escalated a notch higher. Now, the drama is all set to spruce up with the latest nomination task. The contestants were asked to save two participants. As expected, everyone opted for their favourite ones inside the house. According to India Forums’ sources, the inmates who have been nominated this week are Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Sidharth Shukla.