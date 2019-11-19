News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Keshari Lal Yadav to get nominated this week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 03:53 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show. Recently, the show witnessed the entry of some wild card contestants. After their entry, the drama has escalated a notch higher. Now, the drama is all set to spruce up with the latest nomination task. The contestants were asked to save two participants. As expected, everyone opted for their favourite ones inside the house. According to India Forums’ sources, the inmates who have been nominated this week are Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Sidharth Shukla.

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz. TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event...

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event function
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan

past seven days