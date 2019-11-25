Bigg Boss 13 : Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai’s sizzling chemistry

MUMBAI: Colors Bigg Boss 13 has seen a lot of drama, action and romance in the house. One of the USP of the show has been the controversy between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The duo who is often seen fighting in the house will be seen in a new avatar.



Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's chemistry was talk of the town during their show Dil Se Dil Tak.. Recently, Bigg Boss announced a luxury budget task. For the same, Rashami and Sidharth had to recreate the scene from their show under the direction of Shehnaz. The duo also danced to the beats of Aye Udi Udi from Saathiya and we must say the chemistry is sizzling and will set your screen on fire.



Well, there is no doubt that at the beginning both Rashami and Siddarth were very strong contestants of the show, but now since the past few weeks Rashami has been a little low when it comes to content but Sid is still ruling the show and he is one of the top contestants who can win the show.