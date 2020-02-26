Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals fight with Asim Riaz hurt him the most

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 of the show recently ended. Sidharth Shukla became the winner of the show while Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner-up.

The show might have ended, but the contestants continue to make headlines. Like the previous reasons, the latest season also made headlines for fights, arguments, bonding, etc. One of the contestants who was praised as well as slammed online was Sidharth Shukla. Post the show ended, the actor interacted with certain publications and while he did so, he revealed some unknown elements about his connections with other contestants. With Sidharth and Asim Riaz being best buds in the house, one of the silliest quarrels got them at loggerheads till the finale.

Following that he also mentioned about his fallout with Rashami Desai, which got him majorly criticism online. As he opened up with radio channel, Red FM, he mentioned of being immensely hurt after his fallout with Asim Riaz. He said, “It took me a lot of time to get over that incident. A lot of things were said that stayed on in my mind.” He also revealed in his interview of treating Asim as his younger brother.

However, he also shared of sorting out his differences with Asim after the show ended.

