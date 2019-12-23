News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla REVEALS Rashami Desai’s TRUTH

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 01:53 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

In fact, the show is dishing out episodes wherein the contestants are going all out and fighting with each other. Be it tasks, or no tasks, all of them just need a reason to jump onto each other and yell. In yesterday’s episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fight over the former calling her ‘naukrani’ and what happened next was unreal because the fight got so nasty that in a fit of anger, Rashami threw chai at Sidharth and Sidharth in return, threw his cup of tea at her and also tore Arhaan’s shirt.

Post that, on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lashed out at both Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla for digging into their past. Post the episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra standing in the garden area, and Sidharth was heard Paras that when Rashami and him used to work together in Dil De Dil Tak, she used to spread false news about him in the media. In the video, Sidharth went on to say that you won’t believe what all she made media write about me. “Production people used to ask me when did such things happen, because they knew it was not me. I never made any statement or try to prove anything to anybody.”

Also, Sidharth Shukla was seen telling Paras and Mahira that earlier, Rashami used to sugar coat and talk to him, however, post Arhaan’s re-entry and Asim’s support for her, Rashami comes all out to fight. In today’s episode, we will see Rashami Desai and Arti Singh engage in a war of words when Rashami will blame Arti for not taking a stand when Sidharth Shukla was demeaning her. 

Source:IANS

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arhaan, Salman Khan, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, TellyChakkar,

