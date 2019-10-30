Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is rumoured to have dated Drashti Dhami, Arti Singh and Smita Bansal

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is known for his roles in shows like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, and Dil Se Dil Tak. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is currently making headlines for his rumoured love affairs. Reportedly, he has dated quite a few popular actresses. Yes, not just Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla is rumoured to have dated Drashti Dhami, Arti Singh and Smita Bansal too.



To begin with Bollywood actress Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji, who was also a participant of the Bigg Boss 7, was also rumoured to be dating Sidharth. According to reports, love blossomed on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, post which the duo was seen on coffee dates. They never they made it official, and ultimately put a full-stop to their relationship. Later, there were reports that Sidharth was getting all comfortable with Akanksha. However, the actress remained in denial on her relationship status, whenever being quizzed.



The actor was also reported to have a fling with his Ballika Vadhu onscreen mother-in-law Smita Bansal for a short while. Sidharth was also linked to TV actress Drashti Dhami, the two were reported to grow close as they participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The two continued dating even after the show’s wrap up, but later Drashti tied the knot to her current husband.



Lastly, Sidharth was also reportedly getting comfortable with Arti Singh, who also happens to be one of the housemates of the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Reports state of two being in a relationship, but have been so far successful in hiding it from the camera. And making it believe as well with their constant fallout in the house. Before entering the house, the duo working out in the same gym and getting all pally had hinted towards them dating, but they kept it under wraps.



Credit: SpotboyE.com