Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s and Paras Chhabra’s verbal spat over kitchen duties

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and the drama is in full swing.



The viewers recently saw two evictions. Contestants Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walked out of the house. Post the evictions, things inside the house are tensed and the toy factory task of the week has split the house into two sides- Sidharth Shukla’s team and Paras Chhabra’s team. Also, during the week, we saw many heated arguments between Rashami Desai and Sidharth. In the upcoming episode, we will get to witness the first jail task of the season and the housemates will have to nominate one person to be locked up.



In a promo released by the makers, we get to see Sidharth and Paras getting into a verbal spat over the division of kitchen duties. Both can be seen accusing each other of not working and fulfilling house duties. Paras accuses Sidharth of mistreating women in the house and Rashami also supports him. At that time, Sidharth loses his calm and Arti Singh comes to his defence. Both are seen arguing with Paras and Rashami. Amidst all this, Bigg Boss asks Queen Devoleena Bhattacharjee to tell the name of the person who will be sent to jail.



Check out the promos: