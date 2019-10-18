Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s friend slams Paras Chhabra; says Sidharth was never in rehab

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and the drama is in full swing.

The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to save themselves from eviction. The frequent war of words between housemates has also tensed things inside the BB house. Talking about the arguments, the popular reality show recently grabbed the headlines after Paras Chhabra made shocking revelations about co-contestant Sidharth Shukla on national television and claimed that he has been to a rehabilitation centre.

Paras also claimed that he came to know about it through his driver who also serves Sidharth. While his statements left everyone shocked, model-actress Mahika Sharma came out in support of Sidharth and slammed Paras for making false statements. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahika was all praises for the Balika Vadhu actor and called him a down to earth person. The diva claimed that she has known Sidharth for a long time and also clarified that he has never been in rehab.

Mahika expressed her disappointment at Paras’ behaviour towards Sidharth and wants him to apologise to the latter. “Sidharth is one of my great friends. The way Paras has been talking about him on national television is really not acceptable. Bigg Boss should make him say sorry,” she added.