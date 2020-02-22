News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla spends quality time with family

22 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla finally bagged the BB13 winner trophy with full glory, beating Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh. Now, the actor is getting back to his normal life. Recently, we had reported about his workout routine with his gym buddy Neha Malik.

Well, now Sidharth is meeting his loved ones. We recently came across a few photos of Sid with his cousins and mother. Sid and his mother are all smiles.

