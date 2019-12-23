Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla tells Salman what his parents taught him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 saw the ugliest fight over the weekend. It started when Sid referred to Rashami as aisi ladki and naukrani. After hearing all this, Rashami got all riled up and used a bunch of similarly derogatory terms for Shukla such as ‘nasheda’ which obviously didn’t get down well with both of them. When the two almost charged on each other, this show was seen by the host Salman Khan which left him fuming. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the only hot top was their ugly spat. Salman even tried to school them for the unruly behaviour but they refused to calm down and were screaming at the top of the lungs. Salman even blasted on Sid saying that the term ‘aisi ladki’ should not have been used, considering what the term actually means. However, Sid chose to prove his point and gave a justification that lasted for 3 mins.

Sidharth gave a 3-minute monologue and ranted on how Desai keeps playing the woman card while giving justification for his action. In his monologue, he talks about his dynamics with other contestants and says that he doesn’t care what they think about him. They can consider them as god and me as a rakshash as he has no qualms in that. The video also showcases, Sid, as an example, talks about his fight with his sister and how they two behave instead of bringing in the woman power and woman card.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE