News

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla tops the new rank list online

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2020 05:20 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is full of drama, romance, friendships, controversies, and changing dynamics.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been among two of the most talked-about contestants on the internet and inside the house. Be it the trends done by their fans on social media or their friends-turned-foes relationship. Now, an account that shares a lot of reliable information on Bigg Boss 13, has disclosed the contestant rank list and we aren’t surprised.

The list has been topped by Sidharth Shukla with a whopping 7, 229 points, followed by his arch-rival Asim Riaz, who has scored 4,556 points. Up next is Shukla’s BFF Shehnaaz Gill, who has 3, 408 points to her name.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ajay Devgan and Kajol on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days