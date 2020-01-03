Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla tops the new rank list online

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is full of drama, romance, friendships, controversies, and changing dynamics.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been among two of the most talked-about contestants on the internet and inside the house. Be it the trends done by their fans on social media or their friends-turned-foes relationship. Now, an account that shares a lot of reliable information on Bigg Boss 13, has disclosed the contestant rank list and we aren’t surprised.

The list has been topped by Sidharth Shukla with a whopping 7, 229 points, followed by his arch-rival Asim Riaz, who has scored 4,556 points. Up next is Shukla’s BFF Shehnaaz Gill, who has 3, 408 points to her name.

#BiggBoss_Tak Contestants RANK - Week 12 & 13



1.Sidharth - 7,229

2.Asim - 4,566

3.Shehnaaz - 3,408

4.Rashmi - 1,699

5.Paras - 1,336

6.Mahira - 1,119

7.Arti - 914

8.S Bagga - 578

9.S Jariwala- 533

10.Vishal - 369

11.Madhurima - 296

12.Arhaan - 269 EVICTEDhttps://t.co/Xu95ygbsj4 — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 1, 2020

